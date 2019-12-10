|
SOLON GIDDEONS Solon Giddeons, 88, of Willard, left this earthly life to be forever with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family as he departed to his heavenly home. Born on August 16, 1931 in Pender County, Mr. Giddeons was the son of the late Taft and Rena Groves Giddeons. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Pete Giddeons and sister, Vernell G. Futrell. Mr. Giddeons proudly served his country in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He was owner and operator of Giddeons Appliance Repair until he retired and a faithful member of Peniel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church. Surviving to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 65 years, Lucille Padgett Giddeons; his loving children, Kathy Grace Smith and husband, Troy of Rich Square, NC, Kay Karpuk and husband, Mike of Rose Hill and Steven Solon Giddeons and wife, Christy of Wallace; grandchildren, Stacey Spence (Brandon), Chris Giddeons, Brandon Bradshaw, Megan Neal, Laura Lee Hassell (Matt) and Alex Karpuk; great granddaughters, Kaylee Grace Bradshaw and Sadie Grace; brothers, Ray Gideon of Surf City, and Glenn Giddeon (Brenda) of Wallace and numerous nieces, nephew, extended family and friends that loved Solon dearly. Solon was a loving husband and caring father whose life was dedicated to his Lord, his wife and his children. He was a hard worker and great provider for his family. Solon loved people and he never met a stranger. During his years repairing appliances he acquired many friendships that lasted throughout his life. With his steadfast convictions, Solon provided an impeccable example for his children, grandchildren, family and friends over the years. Solon will surely be missed but treasured memories of him will forever remain in the hearts of those who love him. Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Peniel PFWB Church with the Reverend Tom Dorman and the Reverend Tommy Blanton officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Jeremy Giddeons, Steven Marshburn, Chris Brown, Randy Futrell, Mike Futrell and Alexander Sholar. Honorary Casketbearers will be J.L. Giddeons, Charles Futrell, Henry Lee Washington, Jim Fowler and David Blanton. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 Noon Wednesday at the church. Memorial gifts may be made to Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medicine Development, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or online at give.unc.edu/donate. You may send condolences to the family at the website below. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 10, 2019