Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Silver Lake Baptist Church
4715 Carolina Beach Rd
Wilmington, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Silver Lake Baptist Church
4715 Carolina Beach Rd
Wilmington, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonjia Gainey Paguio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonjia Kay Gainey Paguio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonjia Kay Gainey Paguio Obituary
SONJIA KAY GAINEY PAGUIO Wilmington native, Sonjia Kay Gainey Paguio, 44, was unexpectantly taken from us on September 28, 2019. She left behind the following- two loving daughters Savannah and Emily Paguio, her mother, Kay Porter, brothers Tim and Bryan Gainey and their family, Joe Porter and family, Denise Teague and family, Debbie Morgan and family, as well as other family members and friends. She is pre-deceased by her father, Wayne Gainey, her stepfather, Make "Pa" Porter, Jr, and step-brother, Jerry Porter. The service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at Silver Lake Baptist Church (4715 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412); visitation at 10am, service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, you may send money to the Silver Lake Baptist parking lot fund in her memory. She was loved by many and will truly be missed by more. Love you mean it.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonjia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.