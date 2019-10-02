|
SONJIA KAY GAINEY PAGUIO Wilmington native, Sonjia Kay Gainey Paguio, 44, was unexpectantly taken from us on September 28, 2019. She left behind the following- two loving daughters Savannah and Emily Paguio, her mother, Kay Porter, brothers Tim and Bryan Gainey and their family, Joe Porter and family, Denise Teague and family, Debbie Morgan and family, as well as other family members and friends. She is pre-deceased by her father, Wayne Gainey, her stepfather, Make "Pa" Porter, Jr, and step-brother, Jerry Porter. The service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at Silver Lake Baptist Church (4715 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412); visitation at 10am, service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, you may send money to the Silver Lake Baptist parking lot fund in her memory. She was loved by many and will truly be missed by more. Love you mean it.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 2, 2019