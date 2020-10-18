STANLEY BOSWELL MEDLIN Nancy Boswell Edwards, of Wilmington, NC, was born on July 27, 1954 to Robert and Eunice Boswell, of Leland, NC. She went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents. Surviving is her husband of 44 years, John Edwards Jr, two sons, Jeffrey Edwards (Jennifer) and Kevin Edwards (Leigh), stepson, John Edwards III (Tammy), four grandsons, Zackary, Aiden, Spencer, and Cade, brother, Robert S. Boswell (Tammy), and sister, Bonnie Powell. The family will receive friends at 1 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Brookfield Church of God with a Celebration of Life service at 2 PM. A private graveside at Prospect Cemetery will follow. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of NHRMC and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to Cape Fear Lower LifeCare. Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com
