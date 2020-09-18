STANLEY EDENS WILLIS Stanley Edens Willis passed away on September 12, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, NC on July 3, 1942, to the late Harris Edens Willis and Marguerite McElveen Willis. He survived by his wife, Gloria Baysden Willis and sons, Chris Willis (Lori Bailey) and Dan Willis (Carolina) of Wilmington. Grandchildren include: Kathleen Bailey Fugate (David), Holly Willis Owens (Matthew), Allison Sylvia Willis, Cael Reid Willis; step-grandchildren, Clarissa Brianne Kiser, Mia Grace Kiser and great-grandchildren, Autumn Grace Fugate and Easton Liam Fugate. Stanley was a 1957 graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and a 1961 graduate of New Hanover High School. Stanley was a member of the Lions Club for many years, where he was the president from 1974-1975. He was also a life long member of the First Baptist Church of Wilmington, NC. Stanley's zest for life determined his path throughout his life. A path that would enable him to touch the lives of nearly ever person he met. That touch seemed to have always resulted in laughter, friendship and memories that can never be forgotten. It was a life filled with incredible events that are usually only found in books or movies. Like his passion for go-kart racing that resulted in him winning the International Kart Foundation Championship two years and earning him the nickname, Fast, Furious and First. Stanley was also asked to assist in navigating the team of the offshore boat race team, "Maggies Mercrusier Special" in the famed Miami to New York offshore boat race in 1986. He created a plan that included running up the Cape Fear River and then the ICW to Wrightsville Beach to avoid the treacherous and time consuming shoals. Stanley followed by helicopter from Miami to Southport where he then boarded the race boat. He safely guided the team to Wrightsville Beach where it refueled and headed back to sea and went on to win the race. This record setting race was completed in 19 hours and 34 mins and has not been beat as of today. Never far from the water, Stanley enjoyed careers in boat sales and in later years as a tug boat captain which required him maintaining a Master Captain's license for 30 years and is still valid today. But, perhaps the greatest impact was his passion for his family, friends and all those he met in his life. This passion played out the countless times when Stanley arrived at Masonboro Island, near Wrightsville Beach NC where he became the honorary "Mayor of Masonboro". Rain or shine, Stanley would make the short trip on his boat the Beach Nut to enjoy the solitude or his friends or the weekend crowd, depending on the day or time of year. It was the place where he "held court" by talking about the days events while having a few beers. It was the place that brought Stanley happiness and most of all making many others happy as well. This is what Stanley did best. The stories from the countless days are endless and remembered by many. They will live forever. Most importantly they will live in the hearts and minds of all those who knew him. In the most recent years, Stanley placed his focus on the care of his wife of 57 years, Gloria. It was a time that Stanley clearly demonstrated his true love and commitment that the rest of us can only strive to replicate. His greatest gift to all those who's lives he touched by simply being "Stanley." It's the greatest gift he could have ever given and it's one that we will cherish for the rest of "lives." A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to masonboro.org
