|
|
STANLEY PHILIPPS MEDLIN Augusta "Gussie" Philipps Nagel, born on November 17, 1934 in Oberlahnstein, Germany, passed away on April 30, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Wilmington. Gussie was preceded in death by her parents Pauline and Henrich Philipps, as well as her siblings Alma, Heinrich, Henriette, Karl-Heinz, Else and Joseph. She is survived by her daughter Maureen Irick (William) as well as her two granddaughters, Christine Toom (Jamison) and Hayley Irick. Gussie immigrated from Germany to Canada in 1957 with her husband, then later immigrated from Canada to Wilmington, NC with her family in 1967 after falling in love with Wrightsville Beach while on vacation. Gussie was a hard worker, working until the age of 82. Even after retiring she would joke that she wanted to go back to work just to keep busy. When she wasn't working, Gussie loved tending her garden, cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Gussie was one of the feistiest little ladies around, she would always let you know exactly what was on her mind, but everyone that knew her knew that she loved her family, friends and all animals with enormous ferocity. Share memories and condolences with the family via wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2020