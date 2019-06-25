|
STELLA GILLILAND NORWOOD Ms. Stella Gilliland Norwood passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice on June 14, 2019 in Wilmington, NC at the age of 74. Stella is survived by her children, Betsy Norwood Adams (Freddie) of Wilmington, NC, Dawn Cates Bohanon (Beau) of Roxboro, NC, Harry Joe Norwood of Chapel Hill, NC and Nancy Norwood Yousef of Durham, NC; (Grandchildren) Ross and Rylie Adams, Charles, Christian and Cassie Wright, Hana Yousef and Lindsey M. Norwood; (Great Grandchildren) Wyatt Sides and Archer Wright; (Brother) Phillip Sparrow (Janice); (Nieces and nephew) Jennifer Johnson, Phillip Sparrow and Amanda Garner. Stella is preceded in death by her father David Herbert Gilliland of Henderson, NC, mother Lyda Mae Sparrow of Chapel Hill, NC, former husband H. Ross Norwood of Chapel Hill, NC and grand-daughter, Shelby A. Norwood of Chapel Hill, NC. Stella was born on April 3, 1945 in Roxboro, NC to David Herbert Gilliland and Lyda Mae Miller, and later relocated to Chapel Hill, NC. Stella graduated from Chapel Hill High School 1962. She worked many years for Norwood Rental and Realty and Norwood Car Care Center. Later she spent the majority of her years in Wilmington, NC, helping to open the first Central Carolina Bank (currently Suntrust) in the Wilmington area, where she retired in 2010. She was a member of Cape Fear Shag Club, where she fulfilled her favorite pastime of Shagging to Beach Music. Stella's enormous love for children was shared with many by her volunteering for The Cape Fear Civitan Club, The Special Olympics, and Lake Waccamaw Girls and Boys Home. Her cheery, warm, loving and compassionate spirit will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Pittsboro, NC, with a reception to follow. Rev. Kori Robins will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Stella's life. The family expresses much love and gratitude to all that have been supportive and helpful throughout this painful journey of battling Alzheimer's disease. Special thanks to: Paula Honeycutt, Roger and Rodney Johnson, Debbie Rucker, Beth and Amanda Sykes (Mercer), Kerri Reid, Deborah Batson, Brenda Benton, Kayla Fairfax, the staff of Always Good Company, Visiting Angels, Dr. Eileen Gonzalez of Davis Communities and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice Continuum Memorial, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC. 28401. In honor of: Stella G. Norwood The Family is under the care of Walkers Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 25, 2019