STEPHEN CRAIG BOOMER Stephen Craig Boomer, age 57, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, at NHRMC. He was born October 22, 1961, in Fayetteville, NC to the late Morris Monroe Boomer and Betty (Peterson) Boomer. Stephen served in the United States Air Force. After he left the military, he made many friends throughout the Wilmington and Fayetteville areas. He lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Betty Edge; companion, Pam Carroll; sons, Bradley Craig Boomer and Michael Boomer; sisters, Marcia Livingston and her husband Douglas and Nicky Phillips and her husband Kris; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his father, Stephen was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Boomer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington with Pastor Lawrence Brewer officiating. Military honors will be performed by the U.S. Air Force. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 29, 2019
