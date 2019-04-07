|
STEPHEN E. SATTLER Stephen E. Sattler, 61, passed away on March 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Robert E. Sattler. Surviving family include his loving wife, Laura, his mother Anna, sister Debbie and husband Doug; sister Katie, and sister-in-law Lisa. Stephen spent 25 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring as a CWO3 Marine Inspector in Wilmington, NC. After retiring from the USCG, he went to work for the City of Wilmington first as a Code Enforcement Officer and then as the Zoning Officer. He was a well respected member of the Wilmington community. His family is having a memorial service in the Seattle area. There is no local service planned. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2019