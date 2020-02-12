|
STEPHEN FOSTER MINTZ Died on February 7, 2020 while in the caring arms of the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center. He was the son of the late, H. Foster Mintz and Ina Mae Ganey Mintz. He was preceded in death by his son Stephen Foster Mintz Jr. He is survived by his daughter Caroline Jackson of Wilmington, his brother Edward Mintz (Diana) of Bolivia and his sister Joanna Naylor (John) of Clinton, NC. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Cassidy Mintz, Dylan Mintz, Dahlia Vervier, Carlisle Janney and two nieces and two nephews. On Saturday, February 15, from 5:30 till 7:30 there will be a Drop-In Visitation and "Celebration of Life," for Stephen, at the SOCIAL COFFEE AND SUPPLY CO. on 5317 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020