STEPHEN FRANK WILLIAMS On December 14, 2019, Stephen Frank Williams passed away peacefully. Steve was born on July 11, 1950 to Roy and Helen Williams in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. A 1973 graduate of North Carolina Wesleyan College, Steve spent his career of 35 years working in the New Hanover County School System. He was also a church musician for 50 years, most recently at Burgaw United Methodist Church. He taught many students a love of music through piano. Steve enjoyed attending and performing in musical theater, as well as music and worship conferences, throughout his life. So many lives were enriched through his gift of music. Steve never stopped working, so no doubt, he is now directing a choir of angels. Steve was a wonderful father, husband, and educator. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patty Karns Williams, son, Ryan, and daughter, Lauren. Also surviving are two brothers, Larry Williams, Brad Williams, and a sister, Sandi Mis. The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17 at Andrews Valley Chapel. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18 at the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, where he was active in many ministries.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 17, 2019