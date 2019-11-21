|
|
STEPHEN JOSEPH VAUGHAN Stephen Joseph Vaughan, age 71, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was a lifetime resident of Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach. He graduated from Cape Fear Community College and Southeastern Community College. He retired from GE aircraft engine division in Wilmington. He is survived by his soulmate of 35 years, Brenda Davis. He is also survived by his daughter, Tracee Shannon Eason, his son, Stephen Anthony Vaughan, his step-daughter Gina Davis and his sister Donna Vaughan Johnson and brother Bobby Vaughan. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Walter "Pete" and Donna Vaughan and his grandson, "Lil" David Bradley Eason. Steve was an avid golfer and guitarist. He had a great love for his family and music. Steve had many friends but was particularly close to his friends of the Miljo Breakfast Club. The family would like to express appreciation to Cape Fear Hospice for their diligent and kind care for Steve. A celebration of Steve's life will be held Saturday, 11/23 from 12-4 at the Helmsport Clubhouse, 5820 Harbor Breeze Drive, Wilmington, NC. Rev. Tom Male will conduct a memorial service at 12:00. There will be an informal gathering afterwards for family and friends.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 21, 2019