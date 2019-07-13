|
STEPHEN (STEVE) R. BURDT Stephen (Steve) R. Burdt, 79, of Wilmington, NC, died Saturday April 13, 2019 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born June 1, 1939 in Davenport, Iowa, Steve was the first-born son to the late Eldon G. Burdt and Anna M. Helbing Burdt. Steve often called himself an Iowa farm boy reminding others of his humble roots helping on his grandparent's farm in Wisconsin. He stayed close to home during college, attending St Ambrose University. After college, he joined the United States Air Force. He married Carol Ann Haskins in 1964 of Iowa. They had two children together, Elizabeth Ann and Sarah Jane. Steve, then a civilian, started his career in St Louis, Missouri in the United States Army Civil Service where he quickly ascended the ranks. There, he married Diana L. Reilly in 1971. They had two children together, Christine Nichole and Amanda Corrine. Steve was extremely proud of his contribution to his great nation. During his career he moved with his family to Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland and then to Fairfax Virginia, where he worked at the Pentagon. Steve spent much of his career at the Pentagon managing notable projects including Apache Helicopter, Chemical Demilitarization, Personnel Management and the Army-of-One programs. Steve graduated from the Harvard Kennedy Business School with a governmental MBA. After more than 25 years of service, Steve retired Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for the Defense Program Evaluation. Not willing to throw in the towel, he continued working as a government contractor for the US Army in the private sector for almost ten years at Potomac Research, Raytheon and STG. Steve retired finally to his brick house in Landfall in Wilmington, NC in May 2005. Steve gave back to the community as an active member of many boards including Kenan Chapel at Landfall Board Member, Treasurer of Landfall Foundation Board, co-Chair of the Landfall Fall Festival Committee, Wrightsville Beach Marathon Committee, COA Building and Grounds Committee for two terms, Chairman of the COA Finance Committee and was Birkdale HOA President for a second nonconsecutive appointment at time of passing. As an especially patriotic member of Landfall, Steve was the COA July 4th Chairman for five years. He was especially proud of his role as a mentor with the University of North Carolina Wilmington Cameron Executive Network and spoke fondly of his graduate students. Steve will be remembered for his devotion to family, country and friends. He had a zest for life, a gruff kindness, and an unparalleled ability to drill down to the root of any issue. Steve was a loving partner to Gwendolyn Larson and devoted father to his four daughters, Elizabeth Dritsas of Harper Woods, Michigan; Sarah Burdt Moyles of County Clare, Ireland; Christine Angleton of Rockville, Maryland and Amanda Atwell of Stow, Massachusetts. Steve was a beloved grandfather to seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Sean, Cara, Kayla, Clodagh, Shane and Ailbhe. Steve was an ardent brother to Hugo Burdt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Carolyn Duskin, Walnut Creek, California and loving nephew to Marjorie Stevenson, Orinda, California. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence J. Burdt. A Mass of Christian Burial for Steve will be celebrated on Thursday July 25 at 12:00 PM at Saint Therese Catholic Church in Wrightsville Beach. Arrive at the Church by 11:45 AM as personal comments will be given by the family. Internment will be at Kenan Chapel at Landfall, Chapel Woods in Wilmington directly after the services. Please use Landfall's Arboretum gate off Military Cutoff Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to , Duke Cancer Institute Patient Support Program or The Frank H. Kenan Chapel at Landfall in Steve's honor. The family will receive friends at Kenan Chapel following internment. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 13, 2019