STEPHEN WALLACE HALES Stephen Wallace Hales, age 81 of Wilmington, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center. A native of Johnston County he was the son of the late Roland and E. Jay Hales. He was also predeceased by his brother Kenneth Hales and sister, Joy Boyette. Wallace graduated from Corinth-Holders High School and attended N.C State University, and served six years in the North Carolina National Guard. Utilizing his strong entrepreneurial spirit, he established several businesses in the water and electric industry and was a mentor to many young men who launched their own business. Wallace was a member of Grace Baptist Church where he served his fellow man humbly and quietly. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. Survived by his dearest, loving wife, Glenda, of 60 years; son, Barry Hales and wife Leslie of Wilmington. three grandchildren, Wallace Woodruff Hales (Woody), and wife Natalie of Washington, DC, Caroline Hales Lewis and husband Curt, of Atlanta GA and Miller N. Hales of Wilmington; sister-in-law LaVerne Hales of Raleigh and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Landfall Chapel. A visitation and reception will follow immediately at the Country Club of Landfall. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401 or the , 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, S.C 29605.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 22, 2019