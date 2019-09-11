Home

STEVEN A DANNER Steven A Danner, 66, died suddenly Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina. He is survived by his son, Wade Danner, his daughter, Holly Danner, and his brothers Wayne, John, and Jerry. Steve was born on February 25, 1953 to Roland and Irene (Keefer) Danner. A long time resident of Carroll County, Maryland, he moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 2009, where he fell in love with the city for it's music and arts scene. Steve became known locally amongst a small group of people for his mechanical ingenuity and artistic creativity. He could frequently be found in attendance at Benny Hill's Jazz Jam on Sunday nights. He was an avid photographer and was rarely without his camera in public. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 11, 2019
