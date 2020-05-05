Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Azor James Smith Family Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Alexander "Alex" Smith


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Alexander "Alex" Smith Obituary
STEVEN ALEXANDER "ALEX" SMITH Steven Alexander "Alex" Smith, born on May 5, 1984 at Grand Strand Medical Hospital, Myrtle, Beach, SC, died unexpectantly in Wilton Manors, FL at Holy Cross Hospital, on Saturday, April 4th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Steve Allen Smith, of Ash, NC, who died at the young age of 39 in a fatal car collision; his maternal grandparents Humphrey and Meta Hawes, of Nakina, NC and his paternal grandparents Lora David and Clara Smith of Ash, NC. He is survived by his husband, Samuel Smith of Wilton Manors, FL; his mother, Hilda Smith Black (Jerry); his sister, Lori Ashli Basily (Victor) and one nephew, Asher Gray Basily, all of Ash, NC. A 2002 honor graduate of West Brunswick High School in Shallotte, NC, Steven received a 2005 Bachelor Degree in English and a Minor in Theology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After attending law school, Steven began working for Salix Pharmaceuticals in Raleigh, NC. He wrote and amended Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Applications for many medications formulated by the company. In 2016, Steven began a career with Omnicia Drug Company of San Francisco, CA. Steven was an incredible husband, son, brother and uncle. He and Samuel enjoyed travelling to many interesting destinations including Hawaii, Paris, London, Cozumel, the Caribbean Islands, Rio De Janiero, and the British and US Virgin Islands. His job allowed him to live in many places working from home including Charlotte; Chicago; Long Beach, CA; Alexandria, VA; and Wilton Manors, FL, near Fort Lauderdale. He was happiest in a pair of khaki shorts, a polo shirt, and Rainbow Sandals. He and his mother Hilda shared a close bond and consistently maintained frequent contact. Proud to be an uncle to Asher, he was the first person to arrive at the hospital the day Asher was born. He and his sister Ashli are both loyal UNC-Chapel Hill graduates and shared a compassion for Chapel Hill and the NC Tarheels. Steven "Alex" was a selfless, hardworking, jovial man who was never a stranger. He was known to always wear a big smile and he truly cherished time with his family and friends. He will be forever missed; remaining loved in the hearts and memories of not only his beloved family but in the many lives he has touched. His untimely death has been a devastating shock to his family and friends, especially, considering the limitations on travel due to COVID-19 health concerns. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life in the Azor James Smith Family Cemetery in Ash, NC at a later date to be determined. In honor of Steven Alex the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Azor James Smith Family Cemetery, 3148 Longwood Rd. NW, Ash, NC 28420. Online condolences can sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -