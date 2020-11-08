STEVEN CRANE Steven Jules Crane 94, of Wilmington passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Steven was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 11, 1926 the son of the late Jack and Esther Schriloff Cohen. He proudly served his county in the US Coast Guard in WWII aboard the Northwind cutter. After military duties he obtained his PHD and taught in the Nassau County school district. His greatest passion in life was his family and his students. His wife Suzanne Crane preceded him in death in 1996. Surviving are his children Jonathan Crane and wife Laura; daughter Kim Crane and husband Jorgen Holmberg of Wilmington; sister Phyllis C. Cohen of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Seth and Sean Crane; Tabatha Abbott and Jasmine Holmberg and a great-grandson Ronan Crane. A graveside funeral service was held Saturday November 7, 2020 in a private family service at Oakdale Cemetery. The family would like memorial donations be directed to the National Stem Cell Foundation 462 S. 4th Street Louisville, KY 40202. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
