|
|
STUART E. SMITH Stuart E. Smith, age 53, of Wilmington, died Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born February 7, 1967 in Ft. Knox, KY the son of Franklin Lee Smith and Gloria Batten Smith. Surviving in addition to his parents, are his wife Julia Smith, children Dillon Smith and Emery Smith, brother LeRoy Smith and wife Sherry of Charlottesville, VA, three nephews; Brandon, Joshua, and Jordan, and Michael Kirby who was like a brother to Stuart since they were 12 years old. Stuart graduated from the University of Virginia in 1989 and had worked in banking for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JDRF or to .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 4, 2020