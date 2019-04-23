Home

Stuart Davis
Stuart W. Davis Jr.

Stuart W. Davis Jr. Obituary
STUART W. DAVIS, JR. Stuart W. Davis, Jr, 29, of Wilmington, NC, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 14, 1990, in Wilmington, the son of Stuart and Nan Davis of Wilmington. Surviving in addition to his parents is his wife, Sherry; two children, Alysha and Kenzie; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Joyce Davis; aunts and uncles; and many beloved friends. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Rd. in Wilmington. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm immediately prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 23, 2019
