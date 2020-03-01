Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Church
2813 Cumberland Road
Fayetteville, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
First Church
2813 Cumberland Road
Fayetteville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Collins Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Collins Williams Obituary
SUE COLLINS WILLIAMS Sue Collins Williams, born in Toccoa, Georgia on April 8, 1931, passed from this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bishop Jesse F. Williams, and their great granddaughter, Greyson Pamer. She is survived by her children: son C. Patton Williams (Corliss) of Ocala, Florida, son Michael J. Williams (Debra) of Apopka, Florida, daughter Sue Ann Hall (Michael) of Fayetteville, NC and daughter Fay Elizabeth Suite (Jeff) of Pensacola, Florida, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Jesse and Sue Williams were married in 1947 and celebrated 67 romantic years together. In 1966, they launched First Church of Fayetteville, NC, which they pastored together for 42 years. Sue Williams greatly influenced countless of lives around the world through her teachings, sacrificial love, and selfless service to others throughout her life. She left a legacy of Godly actions, giving and guidance, which will continue to encourage future generations to seek meaningful and fruitful lives. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7PM at First Church located at 2813 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the memorial service from 5 PM till 7 PM in the church sanctuary. Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -