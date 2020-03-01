|
|
SUE COLLINS WILLIAMS Sue Collins Williams, born in Toccoa, Georgia on April 8, 1931, passed from this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bishop Jesse F. Williams, and their great granddaughter, Greyson Pamer. She is survived by her children: son C. Patton Williams (Corliss) of Ocala, Florida, son Michael J. Williams (Debra) of Apopka, Florida, daughter Sue Ann Hall (Michael) of Fayetteville, NC and daughter Fay Elizabeth Suite (Jeff) of Pensacola, Florida, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Jesse and Sue Williams were married in 1947 and celebrated 67 romantic years together. In 1966, they launched First Church of Fayetteville, NC, which they pastored together for 42 years. Sue Williams greatly influenced countless of lives around the world through her teachings, sacrificial love, and selfless service to others throughout her life. She left a legacy of Godly actions, giving and guidance, which will continue to encourage future generations to seek meaningful and fruitful lives. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7PM at First Church located at 2813 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the memorial service from 5 PM till 7 PM in the church sanctuary. Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020