|
|
SUE ELLEN LAMPL Sue Ellen Lampl, 74, of St. James passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 at Cary Family Care Senior Living surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass officiated by Fr J. Victor Gournas will be held at noon Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, NC. The family will receive friends at the church lobby from 11 to 12 prior to the mass. Inurnment will follow the mass in the church columbarium and a reception will be held in the gathering hall. Mrs. Lampl was born December 31, 1944 to Clayton and Bonnie (Stageberg) Anderson, in Sioux Falls, SD, the first of six children. She remained in the area until her marriage to Leonard Lampl in June, 1964 when they moved to Milwaukee, WI where Sue was a teacher at St. Roman's Catholic school until 1969, when they relocated to Winston-Salem, NC. Moving to Baldwinsville, NY in 1976, they finished raising their children there until retiring to Southport, NC in 1996. Sue was an avid quilter, accomplished basket weaver and an excellent cook. The joy of her and Leonard's retirement was traveling internationally and hosting their grandchildren every summer. Sue is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Leonard Lampl in 2017 and is survived by son, Brian Lampl and wife Laurie of Leesburg, VA: two daughters Amy Szatanek and husband Jeffery of Huntingtown, MD and Julie Liptak and husband John of Cary, NC. She was the proud grandmother of Andrew, Paige, and Nick Lampl; Adam, Nathan and Ben Szatanek; and Joey, Matthew, and Josh Liptak. She is survived by her sisters; Becky Kuemper; Tami Milliken and husband Todd; and her brother Jeff Anderson and wife Pam. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Cary Family Care Senior Living for their kindness, compassion, and care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mark Truesdell at Cary Family Care Senior Living, 545 Front Ridge Dr, Cary, NC 27519.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 16, 2019