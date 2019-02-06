|
|
SUE EVANS LELAND-Suzanne Moore "Sue" Evans, age 85, of Leland passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Trinity Grove in Wilmington. Mrs. Evans was born in Montgomery County, NC on January 21, 1934 to Buck and Eula Haithcock Moore. Sue was a 1952 graduate of Asheboro High School and practiced nursing for over 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Wilmington. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Allen Evans, brother, John Paul Moore, and sister, Carolyn Brower. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clarence Evans; sons, Dirk Evans and wife Cindy of Raleigh, Marty Scott Evans and wife Jeanne of Wilmington, and Christopher Moore Evans and wife Barb of Wilmington; grandson, Jacob Allen Evans of Raleigh; granddaughter, Morgan Elizabeth Evans of Raleigh; and sister, Nancy Moore of Asheboro. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jim Everett officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Wilmington, 411 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 6, 2019