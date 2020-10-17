SUE NUSSMAN YOST Sue Nussman Yost, age 69, passed away on October 12, 2020 after an extended battle with a severe form of dementia called Pick's Disease. Sue was born on February 2, 1951 in Spring Hope, NC to Rex and Della Nussman. Early in life, Sue moved to Wilmington, NC. She graduated from New Hanover High School and Cape Fear Community College. During her career, Sue was a New Hanover County Sheriff's deputy, a magistrate judge, and a law office manager. In her free time, she ran her own craft business, "Mama's Back Porch" alongside her mother Della. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister, Linda Nussman, and the love of her life for over 30 years, James "Buster" Yost. She is survived by her son, Chris Neal and stepchildren James "Trip" Yost and Nicole "Nikki" Yost Weston. Additionally, she leaves five grandchildren who loved her dearly: Dylan, Amy, Josilyn, Rex, and Alison. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future, TBA. The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be directed to Liberty Hospice, 420 Eastwood Rd. Wilmington, NC 28403 The family would especially like to thank companion Cheryl Holtsclaw. Additionally, we thank the all the employees of Liberty Hospice and Bradley Creek Health Center for their compassion, guidance, and friendship especially Tanisia, Kay, and Emily. Their humanity was a true gift.



