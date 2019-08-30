|
SUSAN BOEHM FARROW Rogersville, TN: Susan Boehm Farrow, age 74, of Rogersville, TN passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Carson-Newman College. Mrs. Farrow was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Earl Farrow; parents, Paul John William and Lena Maye Horton Boehm. She is survived by her sons, Jeshua David Farrow and wife, Kendra Farrow of Starkville, MS and Jonathan Daniel Farrow of Rogersville, TN. Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will be 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Graveside service will 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Andrews-on-the-Sound Episcopal Church Cemetery, Wilmington, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Farrow family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2019