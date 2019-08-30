Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broome Funeral Home Inc
513 E Main St
Rogersville, TN 37857
(423) 272-8250
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Broome Funeral Home Inc
513 E Main St
Rogersville, TN 37857
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Broome Funeral Home Inc
513 E Main St
Rogersville, TN 37857
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrews-on-the-Sound Episcopal Church Cemetery
Wilmington, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Farrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Boehm Farrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Boehm Farrow Obituary
SUSAN BOEHM FARROW Rogersville, TN: Susan Boehm Farrow, age 74, of Rogersville, TN passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Carson-Newman College. Mrs. Farrow was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Earl Farrow; parents, Paul John William and Lena Maye Horton Boehm. She is survived by her sons, Jeshua David Farrow and wife, Kendra Farrow of Starkville, MS and Jonathan Daniel Farrow of Rogersville, TN. Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will be 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Graveside service will 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Andrews-on-the-Sound Episcopal Church Cemetery, Wilmington, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Farrow family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now