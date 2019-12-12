|
SUSAN BRUETT Susan Stella Bruett, 68 of Oak Island, NC, passed away on December 10, 2019. Susan was born October 29, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late George and Grace Pinkerton. Her greatest joy was in being a mother, raising her kids, and being a rock for the rest of her family. She never knew a stranger and was always willing to open her arms to anyone. She will be remembered for her extreme generosity and her eternal optimism. Susan was a successful entrepreneur. Susan worked for over 40 years in the insurance industry. She owned and operated Bruett Insurance, which she was very proud of. Susan had an infectious laugh that will not be forgotten. Survivors include her fiancée, Calvin Evans along with his two sons, Matt and Kasey; her two sons, Joey Trahey, Jr. and wife Kristin, and Tom Bruett; a daughter, Stephanie Kroszczynski and husband Paul; two grandchildren, Dustin and Alyssha Trahey; three great-grandchildren, Dominic, Joseph, and Alana; five brothers, George, Eddie, Alan, Lewis, and John; two sisters, Joanne, and Jean; and one half-sister, Virginia. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow the service at Frying Pan Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at to help support the fight against CMML or to Friends of Turlock Animal Shelter at www.turlockanimals.com. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 12, 2019