SUSAN ELIZABETH ZIMMERMAN KLINGENBERGER Susan Elizabeth Zimmerman Klingenberger was born on December 5, 1941 in Harrisburg, PA. She died on May 22, 2019 in Wilmington, NC with her husband of 55 years by her side. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Fred A. Zimmerman, mother Vesta E. (nee Libby) Zimmerman as well as her younger brother William. Susan is survived by the love of her life, Pete, who she married on April 18, 1964 in New Cumberland, PA. She is also survived by her greatest and most proud accomplishments, her children: Anne K. Wilson (Gregor); Chris Klingenberger (Terri); Ellen K. Owens (Tim); Johanna Klingenberger; Grandchildren: Kelly Moosman Normand; Christopher Stone; Great Grandchildren: Claire Jenkins; Lance Stone; Conrad Snyder. Susan graduated from West Shore High School in Lemoyne, PA in 1959. She went on to nursing school and graduated from The Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. After moving to Wilmington in 1978 she was a Pediatric nurse for over 30 years at New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she met so many patients who she loved as well as lifelong friends who became like family - especially of the remaining 'four musketeers': Barbara Varnam (aka Ethel to Lucy) Pam Van Velsor and Wanda Bass (you should write the book)! Susan was an animal lover and advocate who had a soft spot for any dog especially those with special needs. She was always bringing home the least adoptable, most unloved dogs and giving them the home, love and care they always dreamed of. Every single dog held a special place in her huge heart and as she said, she had applied for a job at the Rainbow Bridge and couldn't wait to start her tenure. Susan and her husband Pete were avid travelers. They enjoyed taking trips all over the world, especially cruising the seas taking them to many different amazing countries. Requiem mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church (209 South Lumina Avenue, Wrightsville Beach, NC, 28480) where Susan and Pete were long time members, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12 Noon. The family will have visitors at one of Susan's favorite places, her poolside garden, for drinks, snacks and storytelling at 5 PM, Friday, May 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Susan had requested donations be made to Paws Place Dog Rescue, 242 George II Highway, Winnabow, NC 28479, PawsPlace.org or to a no-kill animal rescue of your choice. The family would like to thank Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center for their care, compassion and support during the past year. Without them, we would not have had as much time, comfort and strength in helping us during this journey. We would also like to thank everyone - friends, neighbors, strangers - who have prayed, visited, and supported us the past few years. The love we have all received is humbling, immeasurable and we can not begin to express our gratitude enough. Thank you.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 29, 2019