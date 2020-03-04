Home

Susan Ellen Jolley

SUSAN ELLEN JOLLEY 8/24/51-3/01/20 Now joins her son Jonny Boyle in heaven, her mother Vivian L. Kidd and her father Herbert H. Jolley. Survived by her son Joseph Boyle Jr & wife Charity of Hillsborough County Florida and two granddaughters, Madison Boyle and Lea Sanders, 12 siblings and their children. Known by many as Mama Sue, she opened her home to those that just needed a place to stay for a while. Susan was giving, kind and always there for family and friends in need.A beautiful smile, a beautiful face a beautiful soul. Those of us still here, will never forget her.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 4, 2020
