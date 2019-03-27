Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
SUSAN GREENE Susan Carraway Greene, 61, of Castle Hayne died on Saturday, March 24, 2019. She was born in New Hanover County to James and Mildred Hansley Carraway on February 19, 1958. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Carraway. She is survived by her husband Irving Greene, son Jeremy Greene and wife Tiffany, daughter Jaiden Greene, brother Milton White and wife Wanda, nieces; Christy Combs and Natalie Carraway, nephew Jamie White, and many friends that loved her very much. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral service will be held 2pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 27, 2019
