SUSAN LEES FOX Susan Lees Fox, 57 years old, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Ramsey and Heather Ramsey. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Thomas Fox; sister-in-law, Susan Fox; nephews, Alex Fox and Gunther Fox and step-mother, Lois Fox. Susan was preceded in death by her father, George R. Fox; brother, James Fox and mother, Patricia Fox. Susan was a Registered Nurse for many years and worked in hospitals and nursing homes. She never met a stranger and had many friends. She had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh. In addition, if anyone needed help, Susan was right there to help. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center.



