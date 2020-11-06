1/1
Susan Lees Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUSAN LEES FOX Susan Lees Fox, 57 years old, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Ramsey and Heather Ramsey. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Thomas Fox; sister-in-law, Susan Fox; nephews, Alex Fox and Gunther Fox and step-mother, Lois Fox. Susan was preceded in death by her father, George R. Fox; brother, James Fox and mother, Patricia Fox. Susan was a Registered Nurse for many years and worked in hospitals and nursing homes. She never met a stranger and had many friends. She had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh. In addition, if anyone needed help, Susan was right there to help. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved