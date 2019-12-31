|
SUSAN P. DAVIS Susan P. Davis, 81, of Kempner Texas, died Dec 15, 2019 in Temple after an illness of several months. A celebration of Susan's life will be held Jan. 4, 2020 3 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Lampasas TX, 401 S Chestnut St. She is survived by her children Virginia and Brad Davis and her sister Beverly Whisnant. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent to the Susan Davis Memorial Fund, everloved.com/life-of/susan-davis.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019