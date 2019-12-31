Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home
211 West Ave B
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
(254) 547-1275
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan P. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan P. Davis Obituary
SUSAN P. DAVIS Susan P. Davis, 81, of Kempner Texas, died Dec 15, 2019 in Temple after an illness of several months. A celebration of Susan's life will be held Jan. 4, 2020 3 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Lampasas TX, 401 S Chestnut St. She is survived by her children Virginia and Brad Davis and her sister Beverly Whisnant. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent to the Susan Davis Memorial Fund, everloved.com/life-of/susan-davis.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -