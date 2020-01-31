|
SUSAN RAYNOR TISDALE Susan Raynor Tisdale, 48, of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 1st at 2 pm in Martin Memorial Gardens. Susan was born on September 9, 1971 in Martin County. She grew up in Bear Grass, graduated from Bear Grass High School and earned her BS in Accounting from East Carolina University. Susan was a Certified Public Accountant employed most recently with New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Billie Frank & Rebecca (Faye) Raynor, and Mother-in-law, Aurora Tisdale. Susan is survived by her husband, Edwin J. Tisdale, sons Alex & Nick, & special family dog, Leader; Sister, Teresa Harrison & husband Greg and family of Bear Grass, Father-in-law, Edwin Tisdale of Norfolk VA, Brother-in-law Mike Tisdale of Newport Beach CA, Sister-in-law & special friend Deb Tisdale of Phoenix AZ, as well as close family Aunts & Uncles, Leslie & Sylvia Everett of Ocean Isle, Wayne Robertson & Lois Hill of Nashville, Ronal Droge of Bentonia MS, Jimmy & Diane Raynor of Williamston and Sylvia Vernon of Chesapeake VA In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to one of the following charities: Greyhound Foundation of NC (GFNC) PO Box 746, Summerfield NC 27358; Young Scientists Academy, 20 N 4th St, #420, Wilmington NC 28401; or New Hanover Regional Medical Foundation (NHRMF), 2001 S 17th St, Wilmington NC 28401. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 31, 2020