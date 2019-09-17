|
SUSAN S. LASATER March 27 1949 Sept 13 2019 MOUNT OLIVE Susan Sanderson Lasater, 70, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 13, 2019. She was a native of Robeson County and was a retired school teacher with Wayne County Public Schools. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Presbyterian Church where she was a dedicated and loyal member. The Rev. Troy Lesher Thomas will officiate, with burial following at Wayne Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church during the hour prior to the service. Mrs. Lasater is survived by her husband, Charles Lasater; a son, Andrew Corey Lasater with wife, Kara, of Wilmington; a daughter, Meredith Lynn Lasater Shivar with husband, Eric, of Goldsboro; a step-daughter, Samantha L. Miller of Fayetteville; a sister, Linda Marie Polinski of Greenville; and beloved grandchildren, Lauren Shivar, Molly Lasater, Charlie Lasater, Jonathan Glanville, and Saralyn Glanville. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Snowden Sanderson and Hilda Lamm Sanderson, and a brother, Marshall Sanderson. A Tyndall Service, Mount Olive NC
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 17, 2019