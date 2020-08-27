SUSIE GODWIN WELLS Susie Godwin Wells, 91 of Castle Hayne died Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home. She was born June 29, 1929 to Thomas Mason Sessoms and Beulah Faircloth Sessoms. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon Godwin and her second husband, Stacey Wells; sons: James F. Godwin and Timothy Godwin; five sisters; and three brothers; two grandchildren: Mason Gainey and Robert Earl "BJ" Godwin, Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Richards and husband Franklin of Burgaw, Patty Godwin of Wilmington and Cheryl Skipper and husband Johnny of Leland; sons: Dexter Godwin and wife Beate of Leland, Steven Godwin and Robert Godwin, both of Castle Hayne; 16grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Lamb and brother Cecil Sessoms The Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Coble Funeral Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd. The Funeral will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Donnie Lovette officiating. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 423 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC, 28405. Online condolences may be made at oblegreenlawn.com