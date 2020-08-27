1/1
Susie Godwin Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUSIE GODWIN WELLS Susie Godwin Wells, 91 of Castle Hayne died Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home. She was born June 29, 1929 to Thomas Mason Sessoms and Beulah Faircloth Sessoms. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon Godwin and her second husband, Stacey Wells; sons: James F. Godwin and Timothy Godwin; five sisters; and three brothers; two grandchildren: Mason Gainey and Robert Earl "BJ" Godwin, Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Richards and husband Franklin of Burgaw, Patty Godwin of Wilmington and Cheryl Skipper and husband Johnny of Leland; sons: Dexter Godwin and wife Beate of Leland, Steven Godwin and Robert Godwin, both of Castle Hayne; 16grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Lamb and brother Cecil Sessoms The Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Coble Funeral Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd. The Funeral will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Donnie Lovette officiating. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 423 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC, 28405. Online condolences may be made at oblegreenlawn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved