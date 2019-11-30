|
|
SUZANNE HUBBELL CHANTLAND Suzanne was born May 23, 1934 in Bridgeport Hospital, Connecticut. She was the only child of G.Wesley Hubbell and Alma Hand Hubbell. She grew up and attended school in Easton, CT. She graduated for Dean Junior College in 1954. She was married Richard Chantland in 1956. They are parents of five girls, all born in Bridgeport Hospital, Tracey Weaver, Deborah Horan, Cynthia Cook, Lisa Delyria and Sarah Simmons, seven grand children and five great grand children. Suzanne participated in the Connecticut Junior League in her younger years. Her professional career included time as a secretary at a law firm, as a support staff at an investment firm and a professional child teacher, i.e. a mother! She resided in Fairfield , CT after marriage for 30 years, then relocated to the Wilmington, NC area where she and her husband have lived the rest of her life. She enjoyed the latter years as a resident of Plantation Village.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 30, 2019