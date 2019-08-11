|
SUZANNE THOMSON MERRIMAN Suzanne Thomson Merriman of Porter's Neck, NC passed away on August 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 28, 1931 in Oak Park, Illinois, the second daughter of Peter and Gladys Thomson. She loved kids and enjoyed teaching elementary school in Illinois, Florida and finally North Carolina. She met Grady, her husband of 63 years, in January 1956 and they were married on August 4, 1956. They raised three children together-Scott, Mark and Stacey. Grady and Sue retired to the Wilmington area in 1989. Sue was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, dog lover and beach goer. She loved to laugh and make people happy. But she mostly cherished the love of family and friends. For the past several years she found great pleasure in the company of her "swim pals" at the Davis Community pool in Porter's Neck. Survivors are her husband Grady, their three children, three grandchildren-Matthew, Cassandra and Bradley Dickson, and her sister Marian Huck. Also included are nieces, nephews, their children and families. A private family gathering to celebrate her life is planned instead of a formal funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws Place Dog Rescue in Winnabow, NC. www.pawsplace.org Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019