SYBIL JEAN MURPHY Sybil Jean Murphy, age 90, of Delco, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Earl D. Murphy and son Edward Russell Tilghman, Jr. Sybil is survived by her sons Donnie C. Tilghman and wife Becky, Gordon K. Tilghman and wife Mary and daughter in law Cathy Tilghman. She is also survived by her grandchildren Missy, Donnie, Jr., Rusty, Wendy, Cristy, John and Tammy, many great and great great grandchildren; two brothers Web Smith and wife Brenda, Darrell Smith and wife Linda and one sister Faye. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Road, New Bern, NC 28562. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from July 6 to July 7, 2019