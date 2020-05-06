|
SYLVIA JANE COX DAVIS "Some people come into our lives, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never the same." Franz Schubert Sylvia Jane Cox Davis, 77, of Kure Beach, NC, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 9, 1942, in Conway, SC, daughter of the late Dillon Ansel Cox and Jane Marguerite (née Cooper) Cox. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward Raymond Davis; daughter, Shelva (Shelley) Jean (Davis) Sagone and her husband Matthew Lawrence Sagone and their son, Zachary James Davis Sagone; two sisters, Anselee McClam of Irmo, SC, and Drucilla Chavis and husband, Lester, of Conway, SC; along with several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Nellie Byrd Lawrimore of Georgetown, SC. Born and raised in Conway, SC, Sylvia graduated from Conway High School. She went on to graduate from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) earning her BSN as an RN. Her nursing career began at The Citadel and continued in the U.S. Air Force Nurses' Corps. After devoting herself to her family, she returned to nursing at Holy Cross Hospital, Bethesda, MD, then became Assistant Director of Nursing at Branford Hills Healthcare Center, Branford, CT, until retirement. Sylvia was well-traveled and lived in: SC; TX; NM; KS; West Berlin, West Germany; AZ; FL; MD; CT; and NC. Above all, her favorite journey was her daily walk with her Savior, Jesus Christ, sharing His Love along the way. This was accompanied by a pithy sense of humor where she commenced each morning embracing the words of Johann Sebastian Bach, "Bring me a cup of coffee before I turn into a goat!" Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, SC. Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church or to (). Condolences may be shared at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 6, 2020