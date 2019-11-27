|
SYLVIA W. SIMMONS Sylvia W. Simmons, 84, passed away peacefully November 25, 2019, in Dallas, TX. She was born in Wilmington, NC on February 28, 1935 to Walter and Retha (Rogers) Wilson. She is survived by her son Chip Simmons (Marcy) of Dallas, TX, daughters Sheryl Calhoun (Bob) of South Charleston, WV, and Cindy Simmons of Dallas, TX, granddaughters Lindsay (Justin) Turner of Rosharon, TX, Chloe Simmons of Los Angeles, CA, Bethany (Jake) Kunasek of Celina, TX, grandsons Logan, Brooks and Charlie Simmons of Dallas, TX, and great-grandchildren Kennedy and Hudson Turner of Rosharon, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles B. Simmons, Sr, her parents and first daughter-in-law Kelly (Spradling) Simmons. Sylvia attended Greensboro College, was then a working mother and a homemaker. After retirement, she moved to Charlotte, NC, to care for her grandchildren, then became a nanny and sitter to several cherished children. She later moved to Dallas, TX. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC, Riverlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, WV where she was a member of the choir, and Matthews United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a devout Christian and a source of enduring memories who will live forever in her family's hearts. A graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, NC on Saturday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m., arranged by Andrews Market Street Chapel. A memorial service will be held at Riverlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, WV on Sunday, December 1 at 12:00 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 27, 2019