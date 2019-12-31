Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
More Obituaries for Tamela Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamela Sue Johnston

Tamela Sue Johnston Obituary
TAMELA SUE JOHNSTON Tamela Sue Johnston, 55 of Ocean Isle Beach died December 23, 2019. Mrs. Johnston was born in Long Island, New York on March 1, 1964 and was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice Mitchell Boyd. She was preceded in death by a brother, Erick Boyd and a sister, Jerry Vincent. She was a longtime member of Highest Praise Worship Center and was very active in the youth ministry. She was employed with PMG Research Company of Wilmington. She was devoted wife and mother and she was known to her family as "Super Mom". She is survived by her husband, John Johnston; four children, Annette Frances Boyd Johnston of Shallotte, John Dylan Johnston of Shallotte, Tiffani Grace Johnston and Jeremiah Shammah Johnston of the home; four sisters, Alice Luffman of Salisbury, Md., Barbara Long of Baltimore Md., Sally Powers of Poccamoke, Md., Beth Vincent of Willard, Md. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday January 2, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Highest Praise Worship Center, Shallotte with Pastor Sherwood Lancaster officiating. The family has requested that everyone attending the service please wear bright colored attire to honor Mrs. Johnston's wishes. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte 754-3333
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019
