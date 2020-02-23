|
TAYLOR PATRICK GREENE Taylor Patrick Greene, 33, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1986 in Wilmington NC to Alison Becker Greene and Thomas Patrick Greene III. Taylor attended St. Mary's Catholic School, John T Hoggard High School and was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and loved rooting for his Tarheels. He was passionate about writing, painting, reading, composing music and playing drums and basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs Bowser, Yoshi and Dippy Doo. Taylor was best known for his creative talents, kindness, gentleness, empathy, heart and love of his family and friends. He had a real gift to understand complex issues and explain them in a way for others to understand. He was a loving husband, son and friend. Taylor was our pride, love and joy. Our love will not fade away, always and forever. In addition to his parents, Taylor is survived by his wife Tiffany Albert Greene, his brother Connor Greene and wife Kelsey and niece Emily, his sister Alisa Greene Cutler and husband Joseph and niece Simone, grandmother Margaret Greene, his father in law and mother in law, John and Kelly Albert, his brother in law, Christopher Albert, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Taylor was preceded in death by his grandparents Victor and Louise Becker, his grandfather Thomas P Greene Jr, his brother-in-law Mathew Albert and uncle Michael Greene. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S College Road in Wilmington. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at The Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary, 412 Ann Street in Wilmington. A burial will immediately follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1311 Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2020