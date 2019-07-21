|
TED E. COOK, SR. Ted E. Cook, Sr., age 65, of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice surrounded by his family. Ted is survived by his wife Kathy Cook, his parents Russell E. and Lida Mae Cook, his son Ted E. Cook, Jr. (Mandy), his brother Russell J. (Sharon) Cook, his niece Courtney Langley and her daughter Skylar, his stepson Nick Hopper, and his two precious granddaughters, Savannah Jane Cook and Sadie Mae Cook. Ted was retired from DuPont with 30 years of service and was also retired from the City of Wilmington and Cape Fear Public Utility Authority with 10 years of service. Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, vacations to the NC mountains, and sharing a good story. He loved his family more than anything in this world. He was the best husband, father, son, brother and "Gramps" that his family could have possibly had. He faced his illness with bravery and dignity. Life won't be the same without him for those he leaves behind. We will cherish our memories of him forever. Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith with Rev. Andy Beard officiating. The Cook family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Ted. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ted Winneberger and Rebecca Stone for their incredible care of Ted during his last months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or the . We must find a cure for cancer, which takes those we love from us far too soon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 21, 2019