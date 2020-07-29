TERENA ANN BURKE Terena Ann Stines Burke, age 58, of Valley, AL went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Terena was born on May 10, 1962 in Charleston, SC to William and Betty Stines. Terena, a graduate of Wilmington Christian Academy, spent most of her life in Wilmington, NC. She loved children and owned a home daycare for many years. Terena sadly had to leave Wilmington in 2010 when her husband, Tracy, was transferred to Alabama. She loved her family, her church, and playing cards with friends. Terena was preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) Stines. Terena is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tracy Wayne Burke of Valley, Al; daughter, Abby Prajzner (Nathan) of Wilmington, NC; son, Stephen Burke (Crystal) of Valley, AL; mother, Betty Honeycutt Stines of Wilmington, NC; sister, Wynelle Kovach (Dennis) of Wilmington, NC; three grandchildren, Hallie Luke, Emily and Lucas Burke; and many nieces and nephews that were precious to her. A funeral service will be held at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Steve Gasque officiating. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Internment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable contributions be made out to Special Olympics New Hanover County at sonc.net
