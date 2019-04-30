|
TERESA CURRY Teresa Curry passed away peacefully at her home in Greensboro NC on 23, April 2019, she went to be with Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and late husband Ernest (Bill) Madison Curry at the age of 66 Teresa was born July 3, 1952, in Greensboro NC, a daughter of Sadie and Garland Overman. She married her late husband of 26 years Ernest (Bill) Madison Curry Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Rebekah Nichols of Mcleansville NC, Michelle Moore- Husband Ryan Moore of Wilmington NC, brother Harry Wayne Overman of Greensboro NC, three grandchildren (Brittany and Austin Moore of Wilmington Destiny Clemmons of Mcleansville) adopted daughter Sharon Foust of Mcleansville NC. Teresa leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and Loving Supportive Friends and Family. She was preceded in death by two brothers (Belvin and Jr. Overman) Teresa served on FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Auxiliary, she was a member of Scotts Hill Baptist Church and ED Davis Sunday school Class. She enjoyed her rocking chair and flowers. Teresa was an active employee of Triple T for 17 years. A simple service celebrating Teresa's life will be held in Wilmington NC at Green Lawn Cemetery May 4, at 10am the service will be conducted by close family friend and Pastor. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2019