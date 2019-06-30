|
|
TERESA IVEY CARTER Teresa Ivey Carter, age 65, of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home. She was born in Lumberton, NC on August 5, 1953, the daughter of the late W.F. Ivey and the late Rachel Kinlaw Ivey. Teresa worked for many years as a Branch Manager in the Banking Business. She is survived by her husband Ralph Carter; sons Kevin Ray and his wife Lynn and Brian Ray; grandchildren Justin Ray and his fiancee Kaylee Clark, Tara Ray and Derek Chavis, Alisa Ray and Rachael Ray and her great grandchild Jayden Chavis. She is also survived by brothers Ken Ivey and his wife Susie and Aaron Ivey and his wife Carol; sisters in law Janet Hooks and her husband Ken, Donna Carter and Jeannie Carter and her close friend Mechelle Gibbs. The family will receive friends at a Memorial Visitation to be held from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Wilmington Chapel. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019