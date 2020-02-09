|
TERRIE HEISLER ALLISON On February 2, 2020, the world lost a beautiful soul. We celebrate a life lost far too soon, the life of Terrie Heisler Allison. Terrie was born April 19th, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from St. Scholastica High school, she went on to study English at West Virginia Wesleyan, earning her bachelor's degree. Upon graduating, Terrie started her career as a secondary English teacher. In 1972, Terrie met John Allison and they wed three years later on March 8, 1975. They went on to raise their three daughters, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Martine, in Northbrook, Illinois, where she was an active member of the Women's Club, Women's Golf League, and St. Norbert Parish. She also served as the executor to her family trust, The Dorothy G. and Kenneth M Heisler Foundation. Terrie went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education and would teach for a period of ten years. She then went on to pursue a career in Interior Design, earning her license and starting her own company, WSI Designs. She worked as a commercial and residential interior designer for more than 20 years, remaining a member of ISID throughout her life. Following retirement, Terrie and John moved to St. James, North Carolina, where she spent her days volunteering, playing mahjong and poker with her gals, and engaging in various social and golf groups. She was a lifelong philanthropist, a world traveler, an avid sports fan, and the consummate hostess. However, of her varied titles and roles, she relished most being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Heisler. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John, her brother Dwayne Layfield, her three daughters, Elizabeth, Katherine (Dana), Martine (Jake), and her four grandchildren, June, Rhodes, Miller, and Raleigh. If you knew Terrie, her smile, thoughtful gestures, or encouraging words left an indelible mark on your day, your week, maybe your life. In her honor, let us all be liberal with our smiles and compliments, thoughtful with our words, generous with our time, and unconditional with our love, today and always. Memorial Mass for Terrie will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 11th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Southport, NC. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Reserve Club of St. James. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 525 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451. 910-383-3511.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2020