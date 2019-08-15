|
TERRY ADRIAN ANGE Terry Adrian Ange, age 70, of Rocky Point went to his heavenly home, August 13, 2019. He was born February 28, 1949 to the late Russell and Viola Ange. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. After he left the military, he worked at International Paper in Riegelwood for over 28 years. He was a devoted member and Deacon of Castle Hayne Baptist Church. In addition to spending time with his family, his two passions were photography and travelling. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patsy Graham; sister, Joyce Browning; and brother Tommy Ange. Left to remember him are wife of 51 years and the love of his life, Patricia Ange; son, Christopher Ange and his wife Tammy, and grandchildren, Kayla Graham, Austin Graham and his wife Jennifer; Meagan Smith and her husband Daniel, Leah Ange, and Cody Ange; as well as three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11AM - 1PM at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington NC. Funeral service will be at 1PM. Pastor Wayne Holley will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC. Please share prayers with the family at quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 15, 2019