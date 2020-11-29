TERRY FORREST TURNER Terry Forrest Turner, age 73, of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away at home on November 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born July 2, 1947, the son of Paul Thomas Turner and Madge Teachey Turner. In 1975 he married Margaret Hooper and enjoyed 40 years of marriage until her death in 2015. He is survived by his children, daughter Reston Turner Mattox, her husband James and their four children, Powell, Emma, Turner, and Miller; daughter Margaret Turner Clarke, her husband Matthew and their three children, Jack, Margaret and George; son Terry Forrest Turner, Jr., his wife Mollie and their son Whit; son Joseph Ward Turner. He is also survived by his sister, Paula Turner Lanier, her husband Bill and sisters-in-law, Nell Graham and her husband Teddy; Louise Jones and her husband Murray, and Nancy Morrison and her husband Perry. Terry was a resident of Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, NC for most of his life where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf. He was a successful builder and developer and was the owner of TFT & Co., LLC. He served on the NC State Building Commission and received a Hall of Fame award from the Wilmington Cape Fear Home Builders Association. He also served on the Board of Directors of the UNC-W Foundation, the Cape Fear Community College Foundation, and the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts. He and Margaret were active communicants of St. James Parish in Wilmington. Terry was an avid fisherman and spent much time pursuing offshore gamefish with his outdoor enthusiast friends. Through a succession of fishing boats all named Good Time, Terry and crew participated in many tournaments and managed to win the 1993 U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament held in Southport, NC. Terry expressed his Christian faith to friends and family in later years, and with his death, has gone home to the Lord Jesus. He will be missed dearly. The family wishes to express their gratitude to his friends and caregivers that took such good care of him during his final illness. Due to COVID 19, private services are planned. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. James Parish, 25 South Third Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com