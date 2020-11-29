1/1
Terry Forrest Turner
1947 - 2020
TERRY FORREST TURNER Terry Forrest Turner, age 73, of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away at home on November 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born July 2, 1947, the son of Paul Thomas Turner and Madge Teachey Turner. In 1975 he married Margaret Hooper and enjoyed 40 years of marriage until her death in 2015. He is survived by his children, daughter Reston Turner Mattox, her husband James and their four children, Powell, Emma, Turner, and Miller; daughter Margaret Turner Clarke, her husband Matthew and their three children, Jack, Margaret and George; son Terry Forrest Turner, Jr., his wife Mollie and their son Whit; son Joseph Ward Turner. He is also survived by his sister, Paula Turner Lanier, her husband Bill and sisters-in-law, Nell Graham and her husband Teddy; Louise Jones and her husband Murray, and Nancy Morrison and her husband Perry. Terry was a resident of Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, NC for most of his life where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf. He was a successful builder and developer and was the owner of TFT & Co., LLC. He served on the NC State Building Commission and received a Hall of Fame award from the Wilmington Cape Fear Home Builders Association. He also served on the Board of Directors of the UNC-W Foundation, the Cape Fear Community College Foundation, and the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts. He and Margaret were active communicants of St. James Parish in Wilmington. Terry was an avid fisherman and spent much time pursuing offshore gamefish with his outdoor enthusiast friends. Through a succession of fishing boats all named Good Time, Terry and crew participated in many tournaments and managed to win the 1993 U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament held in Southport, NC. Terry expressed his Christian faith to friends and family in later years, and with his death, has gone home to the Lord Jesus. He will be missed dearly. The family wishes to express their gratitude to his friends and caregivers that took such good care of him during his final illness. Due to COVID 19, private services are planned. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. James Parish, 25 South Third Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Terry. We were friends since high school. During '63 and '64 we had the best of times double dating, playing golf, shooting pool at Rumples and trying to stay out of trouble. He will always be in my memories.
Glenn Hodges
Friend
November 29, 2020
To Margaret, Reston, Forrest and Ward, Mark and I were so sad to hear your Dad passed away. We all love the Turner family and you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love, The Wyatt Family
Margie Wyatt
Friend
November 28, 2020
To Margaret, Reston, Forrest, Ward and Paula: we will all miss Terry- he was such a kind man. I enjoyed talking to him at church and seeing him riding his bike trying so hard to stay healthy. All of you take great care at this difficult time.
Jocelyn Lynch
Jocelyn Lynch
Friend
November 28, 2020
I send my heartfelt sympathy and prayers to the family of Terry. Terry was a gentleman and friend that I met and worked with during my 29 years with the WCFHBA.
NANCY MCGOWAN
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about Terry, my childhood buddy and neighbor. Wanda and I send our condolences and prayers to the family.
Horace Johnston
Friend
November 28, 2020
Reminiscing the many fun times with TT beginning on the Little League 7-Up baseball team, then on to the typical boy shenanigans' in high school, summers on Wrightsville and into college. He was one of a small handful of loyal friends you could depend on. Our peaceful prayers go out to Paula and his kids.
Bob Doss
Friend
November 28, 2020
Phil and I were so saddened to hear this news. We will always fondly remember our neighbors and friends, Terry and Margaret. What a delightful family! Our thoughts and prayers are with the children and their families during this difficult time.
Trish and Phil Ellis
Friend
November 27, 2020
Always a gentleman in business and personal life . We sat behind him and Margaret at St James . Prayers for you all .
Wanda Copley
Friend
November 27, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the family. A true southern gentleman with a beautiful caring smile for all. He will be missed.
Jean Lee Cherry
November 27, 2020
Our prayers are with Terry’s children and family. We pray that good memories will sustain them in the weeks and months ahead. Brenda and David Kincade
Brenda Kincade
Friend
November 27, 2020
To the Turner Family,
So sorry to hear of Terry’s passing.He was a good soul with a big heart.He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
As the Greeks say “ May his memory be eternal.”
Helen and Larry Flowers
Helen Flowers
Friend
November 26, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to the Turner family.
Gloria Miller
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
Gray Gables will miss dearly our friend and neighbor Terry . RIP
Prayers for the Turner family
Wayne and Carolyn Jackson
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
Terry Turner was a mentor and pioneer in the Homebuilding industry in the Wilmington area . He was a good friend, moral man , fun and always had a smile. He will be missed by all. . God bless him and his family. RIP.

Jeffrey M. Stokley Sr.
jeffrey stokley
Friend
November 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to a nice man.
Yogi Saffo
George Saffo
Friend
November 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We have know Terry for a long time and always enjoyed seeing him in our store.
Jeff and Renae Fountain
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
So sorry for the families loss...Terry was a wonderful part of the Turner Family. Prayers to all....with love❤❤
Sharon Turner, Watson
Family
November 25, 2020
Loved Terry Turner (T Square!) as I do the entire Turner family. From my very first year teaching at Alderman Elementary this family became one of the happiest memories of my 32 year teaching career. They have always been such a huge part of the WB and ILM for me. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Your mama and daddy loved each of you and I do as well.
Anne Libeberry
Friend
November 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Prayers for all the family. Suzanne Turner Thacker, cousin of Terry's
November 25, 2020
I am his last uncle on Pauls side, love to all the family, I know you loved him dearly. May God comfort you and bless you.
Ken Turner
November 25, 2020
I know Terry is in a better place today. He was fun to play golf with and especially the fishing trips we made to Florida! Terry was a great guy to be around and will
be missed!
Larry Kelly
Friend
November 25, 2020
Terry was a great guy and a true gentleman! He will be missed by all that knew him. Our thoughts are with all of the family.
Brooke Bailey
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sorry for your lose. Praying God gives you peace
Joan Norris
Friend
