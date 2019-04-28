|
TERRY HALE DEAN Terry Hale Dean, 73, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Conway, South Carolina. He was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia on June 9, 1945 to the late Reverend Virgil Hale Dean and Garnett Louise Dean. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Lois Jean Dean, son, Douglas; and grandson, Terry Eugene Jr. Terry is survived by his loving wife Min Ja Dean, son, Terry Eugene Dean and wife Debra of Leland, North Carolina, and daughter, Trisha Dean Murrill and husband Brett of Wilmington, North Carolina, grandchildren: Alexander, Skyler and Taylor Dean, Stone and Spencer Murrill; and two great grandchildren, Caden Dean and Ashlynn Dean. Sister, Marilyn Denniston and her husband Tom of Fairmont, WV, and brother, Rickey Dean and his wife Doris of Manassas, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews. Terry was a master piano technician who worked for Andy Owings Music Center in Myrtle Beach, SC as well as having his own business, Dean Piano Services. Terry enjoyed gardening, cooking on the grill, spending time with his family and playing with his two dogs, Candy and Max. He was a loyal, loving and compassionate husband, father, brother and papa. Visitation will be 1pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation with a memorial service to follow at 2pm in the Wilmington Funeral Chapel, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swisher Hill Union Mission Church, 15 Koons Run, Fairmont, WV 26554. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019