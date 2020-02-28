|
TERRY (TOBY) LEE HAMPTON II Terry (Toby) Lee Hampton II, age 49, left his earthly home Wednesday, 02/26/2020. He was surrounded by family and loved ones. Terry loved life and lived every moment to the fullest. He was a devoted son, a wonderful brother, and a loving father. He would do anything for those he loved without hesitation. He is survived by his mother (Gloria Hampton) of Willard, his sister and brother-in-law (Yugenia and Mike Porter) of Teachey, his son (Nicholas Hampton) of Wilmington, and many other family and loved ones. Terry will be missed by all who knew him. At this time there are no scheduled services. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer any donations be made in his name for the continuing research on a cure for pancreatic cancer to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. This can be done online at pancan.org/donate, by phone at 877-573-9971, or through mail at: 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA. 90266
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 28, 2020