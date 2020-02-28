Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lee (Toby) Hampton II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Lee (Toby) Hampton II Obituary
TERRY (TOBY) LEE HAMPTON II Terry (Toby) Lee Hampton II, age 49, left his earthly home Wednesday, 02/26/2020. He was surrounded by family and loved ones. Terry loved life and lived every moment to the fullest. He was a devoted son, a wonderful brother, and a loving father. He would do anything for those he loved without hesitation. He is survived by his mother (Gloria Hampton) of Willard, his sister and brother-in-law (Yugenia and Mike Porter) of Teachey, his son (Nicholas Hampton) of Wilmington, and many other family and loved ones. Terry will be missed by all who knew him. At this time there are no scheduled services. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer any donations be made in his name for the continuing research on a cure for pancreatic cancer to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. This can be done online at pancan.org/donate, by phone at 877-573-9971, or through mail at: 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA. 90266
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -